Left Menu

Eskom resumes load shedding at Rocky’s Drift substation

“Eskom has appealed this further order and it has therefore been suspended in terms of section 18(4) of the Superior Courts Act pending an adjudication of this appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 12-09-2023 20:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2023 20:05 IST
Eskom resumes load shedding at Rocky’s Drift substation
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Eskom has resumed load shedding at Rocky’s Drift substation after the power utility successfully applied for leave to appeal a Mpumalanga High Court urgent order prohibiting it and the City of Mbombela from implementing rotational power cuts in the area.

That order was suspended pending the court’s decision on the appeal.

“Thereafter, upon application, the High Court granted an order in terms of section 18(3) of the Superior Courts Act, which lifted the suspension of its earlier order.

“Eskom has appealed this further order and it has therefore been suspended in terms of section 18(4) of the Superior Courts Act pending an adjudication of this appeal.

"As such, Eskom has resumed load shedding at Rocky’s Drift, as per the previously published load shedding schedules,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the power utility has ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 5.

“Due to the loss of 4 generation units overnight, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 10:00am until 4pm today. Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” Eskom said on its social media account.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

Navy, Uber team up for private travel of naval personnel, families

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk's need to get ahead of Lilly

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Wegovy launch in UK may underline Novo Nordisk...

 Global
3
UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

UK says BMW to make multimillion pound investment in electric Mini output

 Global
4
KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

KKR to invest Rs 2,069 cr in Reliance Retail to hike stake to 1.42 pc

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Exploring the Psychological Effects of Hunger on Your Mind

Why Your Note-Taking App Isn't Boosting Your Brainpower

Uncovering Ocean Floor's Hidden Potential in the Green Energy Revolution

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023