Eskom resumes load shedding at Rocky’s Drift substation

Eskom has resumed load shedding at Rocky’s Drift substation after the power utility successfully applied for leave to appeal a Mpumalanga High Court urgent order prohibiting it and the City of Mbombela from implementing rotational power cuts in the area.

That order was suspended pending the court’s decision on the appeal.

“Thereafter, upon application, the High Court granted an order in terms of section 18(3) of the Superior Courts Act, which lifted the suspension of its earlier order.

“Eskom has appealed this further order and it has therefore been suspended in terms of section 18(4) of the Superior Courts Act pending an adjudication of this appeal.

"As such, Eskom has resumed load shedding at Rocky’s Drift, as per the previously published load shedding schedules,” the power utility said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the power utility has ramped up load shedding from stage 4 to stage 5.

“Due to the loss of 4 generation units overnight, stage 5 load shedding will be implemented from 10:00am until 4pm today. Eskom will publish another update this afternoon,” Eskom said on its social media account.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)