Collision Chaos: Wrong-Way Car Sparks Injuries

A wrong-way car collided with a cab on Golf Course Road, injuring six people. The accused, allegedly intoxicated, fled the scene. An FIR has been filed, and efforts to apprehend the culprits are ongoing. The cab driver was transporting company staff at the time of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 22-01-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Six individuals sustained injuries after a car, driving on the wrong side of the road, collided with a cab carrying private company staff on Golf Course Road, police reported on Thursday.

The car's occupants abandoned their vehicle and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The cab driver, Vinod Kumar, filed a complaint detailing that on January 20, he was transporting Mutahir Hussain, Ankita Sen Gupta, Shreya Kumari, Shanu Sharma, and Anshika Kumari when a Fortuner with three passengers crashed into them. Police noted that the suspects were reportedly intoxicated, leading to the filing of an FIR at Sector 53 police station.

The injured were transported to a hospital, and the car, identified by its Rajasthan number plate, has been impounded. Police are actively pursuing the suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

