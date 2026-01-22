Zelenskiy and Trump Strengthen Ties: A Step Forward for Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, focusing on peace talks and air defense supplies. Zelenskiy emphasized the strengthened relationship and improved preparedness of their negotiations. He hopes to further enhance Ukraine’s air defense through continued collaboration with the U.S.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant step forward following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday. Discussions centered around ongoing peace negotiations and the bolstering of air defense supplies.
Zelenskiy highlighted the daily interactions between their teams, which have resulted in better-prepared documents for both nations. This communication marks a continual improvement in their diplomatic efforts.
Reflecting on their previous meeting, Zelenskiy noted enhancements in Ukraine's air defenses and expressed optimism for further advancements in collaboration with the United States at this recent summit.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Zelenskiy
- Trump
- Davos
- peace talks
- air defense
- Ukraine
- U.S.
- negotiations
- diplomacy
- collaboration
ALSO READ
Zelenskiy Discusses U.S. Security Guarantees and Peace Efforts
Wall Street's Resilient Climb: U.S. Markets Bounce Back
Ceasefire Crisis: U.S. Envoy Urges Truce Between Syrian Government and Kurdish Forces
Diplomatic Breakthrough: US, Ukraine, and Russia Hold Trilateral Talks Amid Davos Summit
Historic Trilateral Talks Among Ukraine, Russia, and the U.S.