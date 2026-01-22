Zelenskiy and Trump Strengthen Ties: A Step Forward for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant step forward following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday. Discussions centered around ongoing peace negotiations and the bolstering of air defense supplies.

Zelenskiy highlighted the daily interactions between their teams, which have resulted in better-prepared documents for both nations. This communication marks a continual improvement in their diplomatic efforts.

Reflecting on their previous meeting, Zelenskiy noted enhancements in Ukraine's air defenses and expressed optimism for further advancements in collaboration with the United States at this recent summit.

