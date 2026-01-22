Left Menu

Zelenskiy and Trump Strengthen Ties: A Step Forward for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos, focusing on peace talks and air defense supplies. Zelenskiy emphasized the strengthened relationship and improved preparedness of their negotiations. He hopes to further enhance Ukraine’s air defense through continued collaboration with the U.S.

Updated: 22-01-2026 19:58 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 19:58 IST
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced a significant step forward following his meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Davos on Thursday. Discussions centered around ongoing peace negotiations and the bolstering of air defense supplies.

Zelenskiy highlighted the daily interactions between their teams, which have resulted in better-prepared documents for both nations. This communication marks a continual improvement in their diplomatic efforts.

Reflecting on their previous meeting, Zelenskiy noted enhancements in Ukraine's air defenses and expressed optimism for further advancements in collaboration with the United States at this recent summit.

