Diplomatic Dance: Trump, Zelenskiy, and Putin on the Ukraine Peace Process
U.S. President Trump, after talks with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Davos, reiterated that the war in Ukraine must end. Envoys are engaged in diplomatic missions to secure peace, despite Moscow's resistance. Russian airstrikes continue, underscoring the urgency of diplomatic efforts.
U.S. President Donald Trump delivered a firm message to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, emphasizing that the war in Ukraine must end. His comments followed what he described as productive discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at Davos. While specifics of their conversation remain under wraps, U.S. and Ukrainian officials are in a diplomatic whirlwind, striving to negotiate peace amidst ongoing conflict.
Despite Trump's indication that a deal might be near, no significant breakthroughs were announced post-meeting. As Ukraine grapples with domestic energy challenges caused by Russian airstrikes, Zelenskiy's intention to secure U.S. support grows imperative. The two leaders have met numerous times since Trump's renewed engagement with Russia, aiming to pivot U.S. policy towards diplomatic resolutions.
However, Ukraine remains under siege, with recent Russian airstrikes adding urgency to diplomatic talks. U.S. envoys, including Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, headed to Moscow for further negotiations. They aim to discuss potential plans to conclude what is recognized as Europe's deadliest war post-World War Two, as financial markets respond with cautious optimism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
