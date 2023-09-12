Jharkhand gets first intercity express with vista dome coach

Jharkhand's first intercity express with a vista dome coach was flagged off on Tuesday by Union minister Annapurna Devi.

The New Giridih-Ranchi Intercity Express will run daily. It has a vista dome coach, in which passengers will get a panoramic view of the hills and the forest in the region.

The train, operated by the East Central Railway, will depart from Ranchi at 6.05 am and arrive in New Giridih at 1 pm. It will leave from there at 2 pm and reach Ranchi at 9.30 pm.

Besides Annapurna Devi -- the MoS for Education, Giridih MP Chandra Prakash Choudhary, and MLAs Sudivya Kumar Sonu and Kedar Hazra were among those who attended the inaugural function at Giridih. Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha welcomed the train at Barkakana station.

Instead of its scheduled Barkakana-Mesra-Tatisilwai route, the intercity express will travel via Barkakana, Muri and Tatisilwai for some time due to landslides between Sidhwar in Ramgarh and Sanki in Ranchi, officials said.

The Patna-Ranchi Vande Bharat Express is also running on the alternate route since the first week of August due to the landslide as the line via Mesra has been closed after the landslides.

