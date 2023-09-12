Binance to airdrop up to $3m in BNB to users in Morocco affected by earthquake

In response to the devastation caused by the recent earthquake in Morocco, Binance Charity will airdrop up to $3 million in BNB to Binance users identified as living in the areas affected by the tragedy.

Identification of the users will be based on Proof of Address (POA) completed before 9 September 2023 in Marrakesh-Safi Province, which has suffered the most significant impact. Users who have completed POA before this date in the Marrakesh-Safi Province area will each receive $100 in BNB directly in your Binance account.

We recognize that many users in the affected area may not have yet completed POA. Therefore, for any existing user who completes POA after 9 September 2023 and before 30 September 2023, we will donate $25 in BNB directly to your Binance account.

Furthermore, for our active transacting users across Morocco who are not in the affected area, we will airdrop $10 in BNB to each of them.

We expect our efforts will reach around 70,000 Binance users living in Morocco. Our funds will reach our users starting 12th September 2023.

In the aftermath of natural disasters, people often lose access to traditional banking at the exact moment when extra funds are needed to help cover medical supplies, food and other essential needs.

Crypto transfers are now increasingly being used to deliver financial aid to disaster victims as they provide fast, low-cost, borderless and transparent transactions.

Binance founder and CEO CZ said: “The impact of the earthquake on the Moroccan people is devastating. We hope we can bring some support to those affected. For Moroccan users who receive these donations but are unimpacted by the earthquake, we ask them to pass the funds on to those most in need.”

Binance Charity has also launched a public donation address for anyone to donate. For everything we receive on this address, we will donate the total crypto amount to an authorized NGO (to be named soon) to help people in need. Donations to the Emergency Earthquake Appeal will be accepted in BNB, BTC, ETH, USDC, USDT, or BUSD.

In these difficult times, Binance stands by our users and we will continue to work on additional ways to help our community in Morocco.

