SRF Ltd's Surging Profits Amid Volatile Markets

SRF Ltd reports a 59.6% increase in third-quarter profits, with consolidated profit after tax reaching Rs 432.66 crore, fueled by its chemicals division. Revenue rose to Rs 3,712.53 crore. The board approved a new pharma facility and a second interim dividend. Samir Kashyap named as new CFO.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
SRF Ltd, a multi-business entity specializing in chemicals, reported a striking 59.6% rise in its consolidated profit after tax for Q3 2025, amounting to Rs 432.66 crore. This growth spurt is largely driven by stellar performance within its chemicals division.

The company's consolidated total revenue for the quarter surged to Rs 3,712.53 crore, outpacing last year's figure of Rs 3,491.31 crore. Despite increased total expenses, jumping from Rs 3,162.25 crore last year to Rs 3,214.95 crore this year, the company's chemicals business generated substantial revenue of Rs 1,824.81 crore.

Notably, SRF Ltd is expanding with a new pharma intermediates facility planned at Dahej, set to cost Rs 180 crore. A second interim dividend has been approved, while Samir Kashyap is named as the new CFO, signaling strategic shifts amidst volatile market conditions.

