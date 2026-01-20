Left Menu

U.N. Convenes Urgent Session on Iran's Protest Crackdown

The U.N. Human Rights Council is holding an urgent session to address violence against protesters in Iran, amid reports of over 5,000 deaths. The session is backed by 21 countries, highlighting the need for investigation into human rights violations during the country's largest demonstrations since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 15:49 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 15:49 IST
U.N. Convenes Urgent Session on Iran's Protest Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. Human Rights Council is set to conduct an emergency session on Friday to address the escalating violence against protesters in Iran, according to a recent document. Reports suggest that at least 5,000 people have died in these protests, marking the largest demonstrations since 2022.

Volker Turk, the U.N. rights chief, has condemned the violence. A letter from Iceland's ambassador, Einar Gunnarsson, representing several countries including Germany and Britain, highlighted the need for a special session due to credible reports of alarming violence and breaches of international human rights law.

Human Rights Watch has criticized unlawful mass killings and is advocating for an ongoing U.N. investigation to be expanded and receive additional funding. Iran has denied the allegations, claiming the confrontations are a response to armed attacks on security forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

Israel and Greece Strengthen Defense Ties to Combat Drone Threats

 Greece
2
Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

Naomi Osaka's Jellyfish-Inspired Victory at the Australian Open

 Global
3
Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

Nuclear Safety Risked by Russian Attacks on Ukraine's Energy System

 Ukraine
4
LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

LTIMindtree Shares Plummet After Profit Decline Due to New Labour Codes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026