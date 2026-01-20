Controversial SIR Notice Sparks Tragedy in West Bengal

In a shocking turn of events, a man in his 50s, Akshat Ali Mondal from West Bengal's Murshidabad district, has died after experiencing severe mental stress allegedly induced by an erroneous SIR notice. According to his family, the notice misrepresented the number of his children, leading to a full-blown panic.

The distressing notice claimed Mondal had more than six children, prompting fears about having to prove his sons' status during an official hearing. His family states that the stress led to his sudden illness and subsequent death at a local hospital just days later, exacerbating their anguish.

The incident has caused community unrest with local leaders, including the State Youth Congress secretary, condemning the issuance process of such notices. They demand a detailed investigation and greater sensitivity in handling these documents to avoid future tragedies among residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)