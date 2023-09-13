Left Menu

Fuel pumps in Rajasthan to stay closed on Sep 13, Sep 14 over high VAT rates

The Association has called for a two-day symbolic strike on September 13 and September 14.

Fuel pumps will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm on Wednesday and Thursday across the state, as the Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association has called for a strike to protest high value-added tax (VAT) rate on fuel.

The Association has called for a two-day symbolic strike on September 13 and September 14.

State President of Rajasthan Petroleum Dealers Association, Rajendra Singh Bhati, said the first day's strike started at 10 am. The pumps will remain closed till evening.

On Thursday also fuel pumps will remain closed from 10 am to 6 pm, he said.

He said that the call for fuel pump strike was taken against high VAT rates on fuel in the state. More than 5,700 privately operated fuel pumps across the state are participating in the strike.

A large crowd was seen at many petrol pumps on Wednesday morning, as people were not aware about the strike.

Bhati threatened an indefinite strike from September 15, if the state government failed to act on the issue.

