Speeding car overturns in South Delhi, four injured

A 14-year-old girl on way to her school was among four people injured on Wednesday when a speeding car hit her and lost control near Ghitorni Metro station in South Delhi, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am, the official said.

''We had received a PCR call at Fatehpur Beri police station that a car has overturned near Ghitorni Metro station and smoke is coming out of it with people stuck in it,'' the senior police official said.

Police said when the teams reached the spot, it was found that the injured were already shifted to hospital.

The injured -- Srishti (14), Vivek (27), Vishal (27), and Rohan (29) -- are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, the police official said.

Statement of eye witnesses were recorded and one of them said the accident took place when a woman and her daughter Srishti were walking to the girl's school.

When they reached near Pipal Chowk, Ghitorni metro station, a car coming from the Gurugram side hit her daughter, resulting in injuries to her, the official said.

The car lost control and overturned due to which its three occupants also suffered injuries, the official said.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act of endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) was registered and investigation is underway, the official added.

