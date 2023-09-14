Left Menu

Agra rail division imparting sign language training to employees to assist divyangjan passengers

Agra is one of the 66 railway divisions in the country.Srivastava told PTI that in the first week of April, the division took assistance from the volunteers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of Agra district and conducted a week-long workshop in the division office for 40 employees.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2023 20:28 IST | Created: 14-09-2023 20:28 IST
Agra rail division imparting sign language training to employees to assist divyangjan passengers
  • Country:
  • India

The Agra railway division has started a unique initiative to impart sign language training to some employees of 12 prominent stations such as Dholpur, Mathura, Idgah and Agra Fort, an official said on Thursday.

In April 2023, the division short-listed 40 employees to get sign language training who were later deployed at ticket window and enquiry help desks at the Agra station to assist speech and hearing impaired passengers.

''We realised that this has been an extremely useful exercise for divyangjan passengers and hence we decided to depute these 40 trained frontline staff as master trainers to train other employees at 12 prominent stations,'' Prashasti Srivastava, PRO, Agra Division, said. Agra is one of the 66 railway divisions in the country.

Srivastava told PTI that in the first week of April, the division took assistance from the volunteers of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of Agra district and conducted a week-long workshop in the division office for 40 employees. "They learnt the basic things such as how to guide a divyangjan to the ticket windows, train timings, platforms, places of public utilities and were deployed as frontline staff at the Agra station. The experiment was quite encouraging," Srivastava said.

''This is the first of its kind initiative out of all the railway divisions and we are going to extend it to other prominent stations also," she added.

Agra station, like many other stations, is equipped with Braille signages for the visually impaired passengers and, according to her, this new initiative takes the baton of inclusiveness forward in the railways.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from discharging duty, threatening him

2 MTNL employees sent to jail for deterring company's top official from disc...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global
3
Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of HSBC mutual fund with Quora Ads

Empowering investors by making investing less daunting: The success story of...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss drug unclear, US FDA says; FDA warns CVS, others against selling unapproved eye products and more

Health News Roundup: Timeline for supply limits on Novo Nordisk weight-loss ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023