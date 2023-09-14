Naval Group India opens new workshop in Karnataka

Rear Admiral KM Ramakrishnan inaugurated the Naval Group India's advanced technical workshop in Karwar, Karnataka. The strategically workshop situated near the Indian Navy's Naval Ship Repair Yard, represents a significant move by Naval Group India to enhance its service capabilities in the country. Equipped with cutting-edge tools and staffed by well-trained Indian engineers, the workshop's primary goal is to provide timely services to the Indian Navy. A key objective of this facility is to collaborate with Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure seamless support for the Indian Navy's operational and maintenance needs, aligning with the 'Make in India' initiative, which promotes indigenous production and defense technology expertise.

"This technical workshop at Karwar located close to the Indian Navy's Naval Ship Repair Yard will house the necessary tools and trained Indian engineers to provide time-bound services together with the support from Indian Small and Medium enterprises (MSMEs). This workshop will complement Naval Group's other workshops in Mumbai," Naval Group said. One of the key objectives of this workshop is to collaborate with Indian Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) to ensure seamless support for the Indian Navy's operational and maintenance requirements.

This partnership with MSMEs aligns with the 'Make in India' initiative, emphasizing indigenous production and expertise in defense technology. Naval Group India's workshop in Karwar will complement its existing workshops in Mumbai. This expansion is expected to bolster the company's ability to meet the evolving needs of the Indian Navy efficiently.

The inauguration of this technical workshop marks another step forward in strengthening the maritime capabilities of India and fostering collaborations between international defense companies and domestic partners. It signifies Naval Group's commitment to contributing to India's defense infrastructure and enhancing self-reliance in naval technology.

The strategic location of the Karwar workshop, near one of the Indian Navy's crucial repair facilities, underscores the importance of this development in supporting naval operations and maintenance in the region. This initiative is expected to play a vital role in the continued modernization and growth of India's naval forces.

Naval Group India's investment in local infrastructure and expertise demonstrates its dedication to the long-term defense and security goals of India, ultimately contributing to the nation's self-reliance and strategic capabilities in maritime defense. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)