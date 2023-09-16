Left Menu

Piyush Goyal encourages spices industry to double exports by 2030

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday encouraged the Indian spices industry members to aim for USD 10 billion worth of exports by the end of this decade.

16-09-2023
Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday encouraged the Indian spices industry members to aim for USD 10 billion worth of exports by the end of this decade. "We should look at a greater degree value addition. Today is 4 billion dollars. We have to start building a bigger market. Let's aim for 10 billion dollars of export till 2030, keeping in mind the expanding market," Goyal said addressing the World Spice Congress 2023 and Exhibition.

"I have set a very modest target but I do hope you try to exceed that and make the nation proud," he said. "We have to bring back all the old charms of that spices had across the world." Noting that food is incomplete without spices, he said the industry members should make these essential ingredients popular across the world.

"We must encourage other countries to increase the usage of spices. The story of Indian spices should be talked about and written about across the world," he noted. "Let's make India the preferred source of spices," Goyal signed off.

The major importers of Indian spices are China, the US, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates. The World Spice Congress, one of the largest events in spices industry, brought together all key stakeholders of the global spices industry under one roof from September 15-17, 2023, in Mumbai.

It is a B2B event that is aimed at creating a platform for buyers and sellers to discuss issues and share learnings and best practices. (ANI)

