Collegian killed by speeding bus in Malwani area of Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-09-2023 23:15 IST | Created: 16-09-2023 23:15 IST
A 20 year-old collegian was killed after she was hit by a speeding BEST bus in Malwani in the northern part of Mumbai on Saturday morning, a police official said.

The accident took place near gate number eight of Malwani bus depot and the victim has been identified as Farheen Khan, he said.

She was on her way to college when the accident took place, he said, adding that bus driver Mahadev Eknath Sasane has been booked for causing death due to negligence as well as rash driving.

