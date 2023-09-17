Four dead, two injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Bhind

Four persons were killed and two others injured when their pick-up vehicle overturned in Bhind district in Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening near Jaitpura on national highway 719, Superintendent of Police Manish Khatri said.

''The driver of the pick-up vehicle has been booked and efforts are on to nab him. The injured have been hospitalised,'' the SP informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)