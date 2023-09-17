Left Menu

Toddler killed, mother and aunt seriously injured as container truck hits two-wheeler

A 14-month-old child died and his mother and aunt suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a container truck in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 17-09-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 17-09-2023 20:45 IST
A 14-month-old child died and his mother and aunt suffered serious injuries after the scooter they were travelling on was hit by a container truck in Nagpur city, an official said on Sunday. The truck driver escaped from the spot.

Atharva Ashish Barmate, his mother Sandhya and her sister Deepali Prakash Patil were on their way to a temple at Takalghat, more than 30 km from the city, when the accident took place on Saturday, the official said. The toddler was in the arms of his mother, while his aunt was riding the scooter. A container truck rammed into their two-wheeler on Wardha road near Jamtha within the limits of Hingna police station, he said.

The two women and the child were tossed in the air due to the impact and suffered grievous injuries. While Atharva was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital, his mother and aunt were rushed to AIIMS. However, doctors declared the child dead, said the police.

The container driver fled the spot, the official said, adding that a case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

