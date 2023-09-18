Left Menu

Bus accident kills at least 24 in Peru - transportation company

At least 24 people were killed injured in a passenger bus accident in Peru overnight, according to the company operating the vehicle. A representative for the company Molina Union, Angie Cabrera, told local media from a hospital in Ayacucho that at least 24 people had died.

Reuters | Updated: 18-09-2023 21:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2023 21:31 IST
Bus accident kills at least 24 in Peru - transportation company

At least 24 people were killed injured in a passenger bus accident in Peru overnight, according to the company operating the vehicle.

A representative for the company Molina Union, Angie Cabrera, told local media from a hospital in Ayacucho that at least 24 people had died. "We are very sorry for the accident ... at the moment we know that there are 24 deaths," she said in an interview with Canal N.

Manuel Zevallos, mayor of the Anco district where the accident occurred, said earlier on Monday that at least 20 people died and 20 were injured, according to the media outlet RPP. Peru's transportation supervisory agency (SUTRAN) confirmed the crash in a statement, without providing a number of fatalities or injuries.

SUTRAN said the bus was traveling from Ayacucho to the city of Huancayo. SUTRAN said early investigations showed the bus appeared to have an up-to-date safety inspection and accident insurance.

Accidents are relatively common along Peru's precarious roads, with at least 24 people dying in January when a bus plunged off a cliff in the country's north.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements in elections case; US Supreme Court's Jackson urges nation's history of racism to be taught and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Special counsel seeks limits on Trump's statements...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves GSK's bone marrow cancer therapy; EU re...

 Global
3
Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

Sharma makes cut, but slips late in third round at BMW PGA

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID shot -Reuters/Ipsos poll; Novartis shareholders vote in favour of Sandoz spin-off and more

Health News Roundup: Half of Americans interested in getting updated COVID s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023