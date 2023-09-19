Left Menu

Indian stock exchanges to remain shut for Ganesh Chaturthi

India stock exchanges are closed on Tuesday for trading on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Normal trading will resume tomorrow.

ANI | Updated: 19-09-2023 09:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2023 09:39 IST
Indian stock exchanges to remain shut for Ganesh Chaturthi
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India stock exchanges are closed on Tuesday for trading on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Normal trading will resume tomorrow. The next stock market holiday is on October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti.

On Monday, Indian stock indices closed in the red, with the benchmarks largely witnessing profit booking. Investors may have taken some money off the table after the indices hit their fresh highs last week. Indian stock indices touched fresh highs on Friday, largely due to strong cues from US markets and consistent fund inflows by foreign portfolio investors. On Thursday too, they tasted fresh highs.

Going ahead later this week, investors are likely to tread carefully as the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting scheduled Tuesday-Wednesday, its outcome, will be closely monitored. The US central bank in its July meeting raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the highest in the past 22 years at 5.25-5.5 per cent, in its fight against soaring inflation and bringing it back to 2 per cent target. 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish court throws out Rubiales' pre-kiss defamation lawsuit and more

Sports News Roundup: O's edge Rays, both punch tickets to postseason; panish...

 Global
2
Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

Infra firm, former CMD booked by CBI in bank fraud case

 India
3
Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

Japanese company working to transform cow waste into rocket fuel

 Japan
4
Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th UN General Assembly

Bangladesh Prime Minsiter Sheikh Hasina arrives in New York to attend 78th U...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Digital Learning Curve: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Knowledge Exchange

Smart Spending: Say Goodbye to These 'Money-Saving' Mistakes

The Power of Words: How They Can Change Your Life

Diet Trends 2023: Exploring the Hottest New Health Fad

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023