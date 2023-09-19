Association of Social Beyond Boundaries popularly known as ASBB started in year 2016

GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC) New Delhi [India], September 19: Association of social beyond boundaries (ASBB) a group of like-minded volunteers coming & supporting different interventions in Education, Health and Safety, Environment & Animal Welfare.

Our mission is to eradicate social disparity and remote equality for all. As a Parivar, we strive to enhance the lives of those who are part of our community by providing enriching experiences. Through our efforts, we aspire to inspire individuals of all ages to become leaders and bring about positive change for the present and future. ASBB in collaboration with Jagrut ngo which has a same vision to make impact in the lives of people. The way is to look forward and they believe the time is now is coming up with Mega Beach Cleanup Drive. In the past ASBB has collected 8000kg of waste and carried out more than 1700+ Idols from the beach.

This year during Ganpati, ASBB and Jagrut is conducting Beach Cleanup activity and they are encouraging everyone to be a part of the Activity. There is no age limit for making a change in the society. The Activity is going to take place on the 22nd, 24th, 26th and 29th of September for which the timing is going to be 6:00 - 9:00 am

Venue: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Monument, Juhu Tara Road, Nazir Wadi, Airport Area, Juhu, Mumbai- 400049 Come Join Us!

#saafsamundarpaar (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by GLOBAL PR CONNECT (GPRC). ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)