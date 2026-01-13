Left Menu

India and Kenya Strengthen Ties with High-Level Meetings in New Delhi

India and Kenya seek to fortify their long-standing partnership through convening the Kenya-India Joint Commission for Cooperation in New Delhi. Key discussions between High Commissioner Adarsh Swaika and Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia W Mudavadi focused on expanding cooperation in digital, trade, and cultural sectors.

High Commissioner of India to Kenya Adarsh Swaika with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia W Mudavadi (Photo/X@IndiainKenya). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant diplomatic move, India's High Commissioner to Kenya, Adarsh Swaika, engaged in talks with Kenya's Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, Musalia W Mudavadi, to convene the Kenya-India Joint Commission for Cooperation in New Delhi. This initiative aims to further cement the robust bilateral ties between the two countries.

The discussions emphasized the promising prospects in digital public infrastructure, trade, and cultural and developmental partnerships. Both nations acknowledged the historical bonds between them, which stretch over a century, underscoring shared values and interests.

During the meeting, an alignment on participation in significant upcoming events such as India's AI Impact Summit and the Raisina Dialogue was reached. These platforms are designed to shape global conversations on politics and economics. The dialogue set a precedent for more focused, result-oriented agendas, promoting tangible outcomes for both nations, with implications for sectors like trade, tourism, and cultural exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

