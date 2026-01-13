16th ADMM-Plus Experts Working Group on Counter-Terrorism to Be Held in New Delhi from January 14–16, 2026

India will host the 16th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM)-Plus Experts Working Group (EWG) on Counter-Terrorism (CT) along with the Final Planning Conference for the upcoming Table Top Exercise (TTX) in New Delhi from January 14 to 16, 2026. The meeting marks a significant milestone in strengthening multilateral defence cooperation on counter-terrorism within the ADMM-Plus framework.

India–Malaysia Co-Chairmanship and Participation

The 16th EWG on Counter-Terrorism will be co-chaired by India and Malaysia and forms part of the ongoing 2024–2027 EWG cycle, making it the third meeting of the current cycle.

The meeting will witness participation from:

11 ASEAN member states : Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Vietnam, Singapore, Thailand and Timor-Leste

7 ADMM-Plus dialogue partners : Australia, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Japan, China, United States and Russia

Representatives from the ASEAN Secretariat

This broad participation underlines the collective regional and global commitment to addressing the evolving threat of terrorism through cooperation and capacity building.

Focus on Review and Future Planning

The meeting will provide an important platform to:

Review progress made since the previous EWG session

Deliberate on ongoing and proposed activities under the three-year EWG work plan

Further strengthen India’s multilateral counter-terrorism cooperation within the ADMM-Plus framework

Discussions will focus on enhancing interoperability, information sharing, and practical collaboration among defence establishments to effectively counter contemporary and emerging terrorist threats.

Final Planning Conference for Table Top Exercise

The Final Planning Conference for the Table Top Exercise (TTX) will be conducted on January 14, 2026, ahead of the main EWG deliberations.

As per the agreed roadmap:

Malaysia will host the Table Top Exercise in 2026 during the next EWG meeting

India will conduct the Field Training Exercise (FTX) in 2027, marking the culmination of the current three-year cycle

These exercises are designed to test coordination mechanisms, operational preparedness, and the practical outcomes of cooperation achieved during the EWG cycle.

ADMM-Plus: Platform for Practical Defence Cooperation

The ADMM-Plus serves as a key mechanism for practical defence cooperation among ASEAN and its dialogue partners. It currently focuses on seven areas of cooperation:

Maritime security

Counter-terrorism

Humanitarian assistance and disaster relief

Peacekeeping operations

Military medicine

Humanitarian mine action

Cyber security

To advance cooperation in these domains, Experts Working Groups (EWGs) have been established, each tasked with translating policy objectives into actionable outcomes.

Role and Responsibilities of EWG Co-Chairs

The co-chairs of an EWG play a central role in guiding the group’s activities over the three-year cycle. Their responsibilities include:

Laying down objectives, policy guidelines, and directions at the start of the chairmanship

Conducting at least two EWG meetings each year

Organising a major exercise in the third year—such as TTX, FTX, STAFFEX or COMMEX—to assess the progress of practical cooperation among all member nations

Strengthening Regional Counter-Terrorism Architecture

India’s hosting of the 16th EWG on Counter-Terrorism reflects its growing role as a key stakeholder in regional security architecture. The meeting is expected to deepen trust, enhance operational synergy, and reinforce collective resolve among ADMM-Plus members to counter terrorism in all its forms, contributing to long-term peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.