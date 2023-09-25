Left Menu

TECNO partners with CAF as sponsor for TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations 2023

Guided by its brand essence of “Stop At Nothing”, TECNO is committed to unlocking the best and newest technologies for forward-looking individuals, inspiring them to never stop pursuing their best selves and their best futures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Abidjan | Updated: 25-09-2023 17:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 17:54 IST
Image Credit: Twitter(@APO_source)
  • Country:
  • Ivory Coast

Global innovative technology brand TECNO (www.TECNO-mobile.com), today announces its official partnership with the Confederation of African Football ("CAF") as the exclusive smartphone sponsor for the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023.

 

The partnership between TECNO and CAF was officially sealed during a momentous ceremony held in Singapore, witnessed by esteemed attendees including TECNO General Manager, Jack Guo and CAF General Secretary, Véron Mosengo-Omba. This collaboration marks the beginning of a thrilling new chapter for both sides.

 

Mr Jack Guo, TECNO General Manager shared his excitement, stating, "This collaboration represents a momentous step for TECNO as we join hands with one of the most prestigious sporting events on the continent. TECNO has always been deeply committed to Africa. We look forward to a dynamic partnership that not only showcases our brand's commitment but also underscores the value and appeal of African football to a wide range of global partners. Together with the African Football Family, we are confident that we will achieve great success and create lasting memories for football and TECNO fans around the world."

“We are happy to welcome our new partners, TECNO to the African Football Family as the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023 partner. The AFCON is a global event attracting hundreds of millions of audiences. The partnership with TECNO is a significant one, as we diversify our base of commercial partners and show African football’s viability as an appealing and valuable product for a wide suite of global partners. TECNO has a strong business focus and footprint on the African continent and we look forward to a powerful, impactful partnership with them.” Dr. Patrice Motsepe, President of CAF, expressed his excitement.

 

The brand essence perfectly aligns with TECNO’s commitment to the AFCON. AFCON is more than a football tournament; it's a celebration of unity, passion, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.

 

TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Cote d’Ivoire 2023, the most eagerly anticipated sporting spectacle in Africa, will commence on January 13, 2024, in Abidjan. TECNO will bring the spirit of sports and great products to TECNO and football fans through a diverse range of brand experience activities, allowing them to physically and virtually immerse themselves in the excitement of the football match. 

(With Inputs from APO)

