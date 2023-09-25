Air India enters into codeshare agreement with AIX Connect

Air India on Monday said it has entered into a codeshare agreement with AIX Connect (formerly known as Air Asia India). A codeshare agreement allows one airline to sell seats on a flight operated by another airline, with each airline using its own flight number.

Through this agreement, Air India will add its code to over 100 flights a day operated by AIX Connect on 21 routes. More routes under the codeshare agreement will be added progressively. Bookings for the codeshare flights are being opened across points of sale, for travel starting this Wednesday.

“The scope of the agreement between the two airlines enables guests to receive their boarding passes at the first point of departure for all the travel sectors on a single ticket and have their baggage checked in through to their final destinations. Guests connecting from international to domestic flights will, however, need to clear customs at the first point of entry in India, in line with government regulations,” Air India said in a release. With the implementation of the codeshare agreement, Air India has expanded its domestic route network to 4 new destinations in India, namely Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Ranchi, and Surat, in addition to the common destinations between the two airlines’ route networks.

AIX Connect is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Air India, which is in the process of being integrated with Air India Express (another 100 per cent subsidiary of Air India) to ultimately form a single low-cost carrier within the Tata group’s airline business. After 69 years as a government-owned enterprise, Air India and Air India Express were welcomed back into the Tata group in January 2022. (ANI)

