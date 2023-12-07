PM Modi's vision for GIFT-IFSC to shine at global financial tech extravaganza - Infinity Forum 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the second edition of the financial technology event, Infinity Forum 2.0, on December 9, according to the finance ministry. The event, hosted by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA) and Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT City), will focus on the theme 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services.'

Infinity Forum, known as a global thought leadership platform, serves as a stage where innovative ideas, critical challenges, and cutting-edge technologies from around the world converge to be discussed, discovered, and developed into actionable solutions and opportunities. The upcoming event organized as a precursor to the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024. The hybrid event, will feature both an invite-only in-person gathering in GIFT City and virtual participation from across the globe.

Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Piyush Goyal, and Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics & Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw are among the speakers at the event. Notable figures such as Ajay Seth, Secretary, DEA, Ministry of Finance, and business leaders like Uday Kotak and K V Kamath will also share their insights.

The theme of the Forum, 'GIFT-IFSC: Nerve Centre for New Age Global Financial Services,' will be explored through three tracks: Plenary Track focusing on the making of a new age international financial centre, Green Track making a case for a "Green Stack," and Silver Track dedicated to the Longevity Finance Hub at GIFT IFSC. The event will host influential figures from various sectors, including finance, technology, and governance. The list of speakers includes leaders like Uday Kotak, Founder and Director, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kaku Nakhate, President and country Head, Bank of America, India, and Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Founder and CEO, Paytm, among others.

In addition to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address, the Forum will include an "Investors Meet" on December 8, providing a platform for FinTech entities to showcase their products and solutions, along with one-to-one meetings with participating investors. The 2nd edition of Infinity Forum is anticipated to draw participation from 300+ CXOs in-person and a global online audience from over 20 countries.

The event is organized by IFSCA and GIFT City, with support from Bloomberg as the International Partner, FICCI and Invest India as Domestic Partners, and Boston Consulting Group as the Knowledge Partner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)