Goods train derails in TN

As many as 9 coaches of a Chennai-bound goods train derailed in this district late on Sunday, Southern Railway said. However, movement of express trains was not affected.

''Goods trains derailment was reported at 22.17 hrs at Chengalpattu Yard yesterday. 9 wagons derailed. Following the incident, all the south-bound Mail/Express trains are running as per schedule. EMU (Electric multiple unit) trains from Chennai Beach to Chengalpattu are being short terminated at Singaperumal Koil. EMU trains from Kanchipuram and Arakkonam are running as usual,'' an official release said on Monday.

A team of higher officials and engineering crew are at the spot. ''Restoration works are progressing at a brisk pace,'' it added.

