Jodhpur Police Busts Massive Cyber Fraud Ring Linked to Cambodia

Jodhpur police have dismantled a significant cyber fraud racket operating from Cambodia, arresting six Indian nationals. The scheme involved 5,300 SIM cards in 32 states, siphoning Rs 1,100 crore. Four Malaysians implicated in the fraud face Look Out Circulars. An SIT is being established to dismantle the operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jodhpur | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, Jodhpur police have reportedly dismantled a major cyber fraud racket with international connections extending to Cambodia. The operation has led to the arrest of six Indian nationals and the exposure of four Malaysian suspects, with a Look Out Circular issued against them.

The fraudulent network allegedly utilized around 5,300 SIM cards distributed across 32 states and Union Territories in India to perpetrate a crime worth Rs 1,100 crore. The intricate operation was brought to light following complaints of online investment fraud filed in Jodhpur.

Further investigation, aided by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, revealed the misuse of Indian SIM cards operated from Cambodia. Authorities have initiated actions to deactivate these SIM cards. A Special Investigation Team is now in place to target the network's operational base overseas, aiming for a complete cessation of the scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

DevShots

Latest News

