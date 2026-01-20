Left Menu

Navigating the Greenland Dispute: A Call for Arctic Security Cooperation

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda suggests a shared responsibility agreement for Arctic and North Atlantic security to resolve the US-Europe rift over Greenland, highlighted during a World Economic Forum interview. He insists on resolving the issue to avoid benefitting Russia amid the ongoing Ukraine conflict.

Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:16 IST
During a recent World Economic Forum meeting, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda proposed a new approach to address tensions between the United States and Europe regarding Greenland. In his interview with Reuters, Nauseda underscored the need for a collective responsibility agreement over Arctic and North Atlantic security.

Nauseda emphasized that the Greenland conflict risks diverting attention from the Ukrainian war and could potentially strengthen Russia's position in the global arena. He called on the United States to ease the tensions and work collaboratively with European allies to find a resolution.

The President advocated for unified action, stating that a cooperative agreement on security matters in the Arctic region is pivotal. He argued that such an accord would not only resolve the Greenland dispute but also enhance stability across the region.

