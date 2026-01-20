Man Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder Amid Infidelity Accusations

In a significant court ruling on Tuesday, a 42-year-old man received a life sentence for the murder of his wife, driven by suspecting her of infidelity.

Prosecutor Ravindra Savle had pressed for the death penalty, but Additional Sessions Judge from Dindoshi court, Nandkishor More, concluded that the case did not fit the criteria of the 'rarest of rare' cases.

During the trial, it was revealed that Shrawankumar Raut fatally attacked his wife with a vegetable-cutting knife in their Malad shop, with the altercation occurring in the presence of their teenage daughter and a neighbor.