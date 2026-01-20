Left Menu

Man Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder Amid Infidelity Accusations

A 42-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife due to suspicion of infidelity. The court ruled the crime did not warrant a death penalty. The incident, witnessed by their daughter and a neighbor, occurred during an altercation in the Malad area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:20 IST
Man Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder Amid Infidelity Accusations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant court ruling on Tuesday, a 42-year-old man received a life sentence for the murder of his wife, driven by suspecting her of infidelity.

Prosecutor Ravindra Savle had pressed for the death penalty, but Additional Sessions Judge from Dindoshi court, Nandkishor More, concluded that the case did not fit the criteria of the 'rarest of rare' cases.

During the trial, it was revealed that Shrawankumar Raut fatally attacked his wife with a vegetable-cutting knife in their Malad shop, with the altercation occurring in the presence of their teenage daughter and a neighbor.

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

Tragedy Strikes German Yacht in Transatlantic Race

 Global
2
Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

Global Market Turmoil Amid Trump's Greenland Gamble

 Global
3
South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

South Korea's Economic Forecast: Won to Gain Strength

 South Korea
4
New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

New Zealand Set for Another Showdown: Two Christophers Bid for Premiership

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026