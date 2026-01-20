Man Sentenced to Life for Wife's Murder Amid Infidelity Accusations
A 42-year-old man was sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife due to suspicion of infidelity. The court ruled the crime did not warrant a death penalty. The incident, witnessed by their daughter and a neighbor, occurred during an altercation in the Malad area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:20 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant court ruling on Tuesday, a 42-year-old man received a life sentence for the murder of his wife, driven by suspecting her of infidelity.
Prosecutor Ravindra Savle had pressed for the death penalty, but Additional Sessions Judge from Dindoshi court, Nandkishor More, concluded that the case did not fit the criteria of the 'rarest of rare' cases.
During the trial, it was revealed that Shrawankumar Raut fatally attacked his wife with a vegetable-cutting knife in their Malad shop, with the altercation occurring in the presence of their teenage daughter and a neighbor.