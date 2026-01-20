Countdown to Jio's IPO: Awaiting SEBI's Green Light

Jio Platforms is poised for its public listing, though it currently awaits final guidelines from government authorities informed by SEBI's recommendations. A senior official from the company indicated that these instructions will clarify how Jio can move forward with its planned IPO.

The market regulator SEBI announced in September significant relaxations to IPO rules for exceptionally large corporations and extended the timeline for meeting minimum public shareholding norms. Companies exceeding a market capitalization of Rs 1 lakh crore will have reduced mandatory offer requirements from 5 percent to 2.75 percent, impacting entities like Jio.

Anshuman Thakur, Jio's Head of Strategy, cited ongoing preparations for the IPO while waiting for detailed governmental notifications expected in a few months. Financial analysts predict Jio's 2026 IPO will hold an enterprise valuation between USD 101 billion and USD 180 billion, with a modest stake dilution anticipated.

