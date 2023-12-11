Left Menu

Canon welcomes new 62 creators to EMEA Ambassador Programme

Following a rigorous selection process by a panel of industry experts, this year’s intake will play a pivotal role in advancing the programme’s goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-12-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 11-12-2023 17:03 IST
Canon welcomes new 62 creators to EMEA Ambassador Programme
Image Credit: ANI

Since its inception in 2008, the Canon EMEA Ambassador programme (https://www.Canon-CNA.com) has grown into one of the most influential industry initiatives bringing photographers, videographers, and cinematographers together, to share their knowledge and skill with the wider imaging community. This month, marking the most comprehensive programme update in the past three years, 62 cross-discipline creators will join the ranks.

 

Following a rigorous selection process by a panel of industry experts, this year’s intake will play a pivotal role in advancing the programme’s goals. These include fostering strong relationships between Canon and the professional community, to support, educate, inspire, and nurture visual storytellers at all levels in a shared passion. New artistic voices will be key to this conversation, spearheaded by the likes of Camilla Ferrari and Chiara Negrello, two young creatives brimming with talent and ideas whose first connections with Canon were forged years prior as alumni of the Canon Student Development Programme.

Susie Donaldson, European Marketing Director for Canon said: “We truly feel that this new Ambassador cohort will usher in a new era for the programme. We can’t wait to learn more about their perspectives on image-making and using the camera as a tool for storytelling, as well as discussing topics and issues that really matter to them. The increased size of the programme also means that we can now reach and inspire even more creatives through workshops, talks and tutorials.”

“In a rapidly changing world it is important to curate our own stories that can be passed down generations. Visual storytelling, though complex and evolving, is at the heart of it all. The Ambassador programme is a pioneering initiative which brings together renowned, bold, and inspirational photographers and videographers to share Canon’s passion for visual storytelling. The initiative supports future generation of creatives by sharing their passion and technical know-how with fellow professionals, as well as enthusiastic amateurs who want to develop their skills,” says Amine Djouahra, B2C Business Unit Director, Canon Central and North Africa.

A former Canon certified trainer and official photographer of the President of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire for 11 years (2011-2022), Seibou Traoré, has joined the Canon Ambassador Programme from Africa. Based in Ivory Coast, West Africa, Seibou is a versatile photographer whose extensive work includes fashion, reportage, and advertising, but he mainly specializes in celebrity portraits.

Celebrating the very best in visual storytelling, the Canon EMEA Ambassador Programme brings together a wide spectrum of talent, from internationally acclaimed visual artists and photojournalists that spearhead change, to rising stars in the creator space who have mastered the formula of successful storytelling. In Africa, some of the ambassadors who will be added to the programme to share their passion and technical know- how include: Aida Muluneh (Ethiopia), Emmanuel Oyeleke and Yagazie Emezi (Nigeria), Menna Hossam (Egypt), and Yasmin Albatoul (Algeria).

(With Inputs from APO)

TRENDING

1
RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region: CEO Stefan Borgas

RHI Magnesita eyes USD 1 bn revenues from India, Middle East, Africa region:...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Texas Supreme Court temporarily blocks woman from emergency abortion and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion bans; Gaza health situation is 'catastrophic': WHO chief and more

Health News Roundup: Pregnant woman sues to invalidate Kentucky's abortion b...

 Global
4
Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national election amid violence

Bangladesh opposition party holds protest as it boycotts January 7 national ...

 Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023