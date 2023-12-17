Left Menu

4 killed as truck crashes into roadside eatery in UP

PTI | Etawah | Updated: 17-12-2023 08:42 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 08:42 IST
4 killed as truck crashes into roadside eatery in UP
  • Country:
  • India

At least four men were killed and two others sustained injuries after a speeding truck crashed into a roadside eatery on the Etawah-Kanpur National Highway here, police said on Sunday.

District Magistrate Avnish Kumar, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar and other senior officers visited the spot to oversee relief and rescue operations, they said.

The accident occurred at around 10.30 pm on Saturday in Ikdil area of Etawah district, Santosh Kumar said.

The truck was coming from Kanpur and was being driven at a high speed in the service lane. The driver lost control and crashed into the eatery, police said.

Suraj (32) and Talib (30), residents of Ikdil area, Sanjay Kumar (35) of Agra and eatery owner Kuldeep Kumar (35) were crushed under the wheels of the truck, police said.

Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Nagla Khangar in Firozabad and Rahul Kumar of Ikdil, have been admitted to the district hospital for treatment, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin disease; Drugmaker Viatris appoints Theodora Mistras as CFO and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Arcutis' drug to treat chronic skin dis...

 Global
2
SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities on Dec 28

SpaceX to launch first Starlink satellites with Direct to Cell capabilities ...

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for third time since 2020; Rocket Lab successfully launches first Electron rocket since September failure and more

Science News Roundup: China launches experimental spacecraft into orbit for ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladder cancer; EU watchdog deals blow to GSK blood cancer drug Blenrep and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Astellas' combination therapy for bladd...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

Mastering Innovation: A Guide to Harnessing Your Network for Success

Indonesia's Ancient Marvel: Unveiling the World's Oldest Pyramid

Youth Wellness Matters: Addressing Teens & Weight-Loss Pharmaceuticals

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023