ICC Taps Doha for Critical Meetings Amid Qatar Cricket Boom

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced that it will hold its next round of Board and Committee meetings in Doha, Qatar, from March 25-27. The event will gather ICC Board Directors, Chief Executives, Committee Members, and senior leadership to deliberate on crucial issues concerning the game's present and future.

This decision underscores the ICC's increasing engagement with Qatar's cricket scene and the nation's burgeoning sporting ecosystem. The ICC's collaboration with the Qatar Cricket Association and Olympic Committee has led to significant growth, with cricket participation in Qatar soaring by 447% since 2020, largely thanks to initiatives engaging younger audiences.

Schools in Qatar have been integral to this growth through the inclusion of cricket in the Qatar Olympic Committee's School Olympic Programme. The recent ICC Criiio Cricket Festivals further expanded cricket's reach, with nearly 90% of 287 participating school teams experiencing the sport for the first time, underscoring the potential for cricket's expansion in new markets.

