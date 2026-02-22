Lula Advocates for Equal Treatment, Opposes New Cold War
Brazil's President Lula da Silva expressed opposition to a new Cold War and emphasized the importance of equal treatment among countries. Ahead of his meeting with U.S. President Trump, Lula's agenda includes trade and immigration. He hopes for improved U.S.-Brazil relations, despite differences with the Trump administration.
Brazil's President, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, firmly stated his country's stance against a 'new Cold War,' calling upon the Trump administration to advocate for equal treatment among nations. These comments were made during a press conference in New Delhi, concluding his diplomatic visit to India.
Lula emphasized that Brazil does not wish to meddle in the affairs of other countries and is seeking equitable international cooperation. Upcoming discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump will cover topics such as trade, immigration, and academic partnerships.
Apparent policy differences have arisen between Brazil and the U.S., including disputes over tariffs and international relations. Nevertheless, Lula remains optimistic about fostering better relations between the two nations.
