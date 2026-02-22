Modi Unveils Namo Bharat Rapid Rail & Meerut Metro: A Leap Towards Viksit Bharat

In a pivotal moment for Uttar Pradesh's infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Namo Bharat Rapid Rail and the Meerut Metro services on Sunday. His address highlighted how the BJP's 'double-engine government' is fostering both state and national development through improved law and order alongside rapid infrastructure advances.

Modi reflected on how once-deserted areas after sunset are now vibrant with modern, secure transport, recalling civilian testimonials of past fear and current convenience. He deemed the synchronised launch of the rapid rail and metro as a transformative step towards a 'Viksit Bharat,' indicative of evolved connectivity in a developed India.

The Prime Minister lauded the initiative for fast-tracking twin-city urban development and demonstrated satisfaction in the BJP's work culture. Further, he acknowledged the significant role women play in the new transit system, noting the presence of female train operators and station staff. Commending the initiative's completion, Modi also dedicated to the nation several projects worth Rs 12,930 crore in Meerut, including vital sections of India's first Regional Rapid Transit System, enhancing inter-city connections at high speeds.

