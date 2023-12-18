Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-12-2023 13:52 IST | Created: 18-12-2023 13:50 IST
GHIAL announces new flight services to Muscat with Salam Air
GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd (GHIAL) on Monday announced the commencement of new flight services from Hyderabad to Muscat from December 17 with Oman's Salam Air. The flight to Muscat OV732 will depart from Hyderabad at 0355 hours and arrive in Muscat at 0600 hours. The return flight OV731 will depart from Muscat at 2215 hours and arrive in Hyderabad at 0255 hours, a release from GHIAL said here. This non-stop flight service will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, it said. GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited CEO Pradeep Panicker said: ''We are delighted to welcome the new airline in our endeavour to provide our passengers with a wide array of travel options.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

