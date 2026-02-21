Tragic Highway Crash Claims Five Lives in Gujarat

In a tragic accident on the Unjha-Mehsana highway in Gujarat, five members of a family lost their lives while six others sustained injuries. The family's minivan reportedly lost control before crashing into a divider early Saturday morning.

The family was en route to Ahmedabad from Pali district, Rajasthan, after attending a wedding when the incident took place near Unava village. The deceased were identified as Ramlal Kumawat, Komal Kumawat, Kailashbhai Kumawat, and Ayush Kumawat, who died instantly, while Mathuradevi Kumawat succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

Unava police inspector P.D. Darji stated that the injured victims are being treated at Mehsana Civil Hospital. Authorities have registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the crash.