Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit sent to five-day police custody.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Four Indian Youth Congress workers arrested for 'shirtless protest' at AI Summit produced in court; police seek 5-day custody, order reserved.
Youth Congress Leaders Arrested Over AI Summit Protest: Political Tensions Rise
Crackdown in Manipur: Militant Arrested and Illicit Poppy Fields Destroyed
Key Supplier Arrested in Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown
Royal Scandal: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested in Epstein Document Leak