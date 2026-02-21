Delhi CM Launches Jansunwai Portal to Enhance Public Complaint System

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated the 'CM Jansunwai Portal' and a companion mobile application on Saturday, aiming to streamline the process of lodging public complaints online.

Gupta noted that the portal would facilitate better monitoring and resolution of issues, reinforcing the government's commitment to transparency and efficiency. Previously conducted in-person 'Jan Sunvai' sessions will now have a digital counterpart, enabling complaints to be filed conveniently from any location.

The chief minister added that a project monitoring system is also underway, designed to track the progress of government projects to ensure timely completions. This initiative connects to 75 existing online services provided by the Delhi government, marking a significant step forward in digital governance.