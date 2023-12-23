Left Menu

Bomb found in train at Karachi’s Cantt railway station, defused

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department has foiled a terror attack at the main railway station of Pakistans biggest city Karachi when a time bomb was found in a train.Asad Raza, DIG Operations CTD, said that on Friday they found an IED device in a bag which was placed under a seat of the Peshawar Express from Peshawar which had just reached the Karachi Cantt Station.Raza said that the bag was found on Friday at 915 pm.

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 23-12-2023 13:13 IST | Created: 23-12-2023 12:48 IST
Bomb found in train at Karachi’s Cantt railway station, defused
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Sindh Counter Terrorism Department has foiled a terror attack at the main railway station of Pakistan’s biggest city Karachi when a time bomb was found in a train.

Asad Raza, DIG Operations CTD, said that on Friday they found an IED device in a bag which was placed under a seat of the Peshawar Express from Peshawar which had just reached the Karachi Cantt Station.

Raza said that the bag was found on Friday at 9:15 pm. The bag contained a “time bomb attached to a battery, wire and switches”.

“A vigilant security guard while observing the embarking of passengers noticed a bag lying under a seat. He immediately informed the CTD and Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS),” Raza said.

The senior official said the BDS found an IED device bomb with a watch timer attached to it and the bomb was then taken and diffused through two controlled blasts.

“There was at least two kilograms of explosive material in the IED device which weighed five kilograms,” he added.

Dozens of passenger and cargo trains come and go at the busy Cantt station daily from the five functional platforms.

The DIG said it appeared that someone left the bag there and disappeared.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction since Dec 1

Delhi municipal corporation took action against 111 illegal construction sin...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global
3
Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

Infosys loses mega contract as global client terminates USD 1.5 bn deal

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of mystery illness in dogs; Zealand says US FDA turns down drug for low blood sugar in infants; Bayer wins latest Roundup cancer trial, ending losing streak and more

Health News Roundup: US finds no novel pathogens in genetic testing of myste...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023