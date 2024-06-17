Jude Bellingham Lifts England to Victory in European Championship
Jude Bellingham scored the decisive goal to give England a win over Serbia in the European Championship. His 13th-minute header from Bukayo Saka's cross secured the victory. Harry Kane set a new record for most appearances in major tournaments for England. England leads Group C after Denmark's draw.
England secured a winning start at the European Championship as Jude Bellingham's early goal ensured a 1-0 victory over Serbia. Bellingham, the Real Madrid star, headed in Bukayo Saka's cross in the 13th minute at the Veltins Arena.
The lead saw England fans celebrating, although tension from earlier clashes between supporters cast a shadow over the event. Footage showed police intervening as rival fans brawled in Gelsenkirchen.
Harry Kane almost doubled the lead with a header in the second half, setting a record for his 23rd major tournament appearance for England. The win propelled England to the top of Group C, following Denmark's 1-1 draw with Slovenia. England, a beaten finalist in the last Euros, is among the favorites this year. Serbia returns to the Euros for the first time since 2000.
