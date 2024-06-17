Left Menu

Small Plane Crash Near Denver Leaves Two Hospitalized

Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized after their small plane crashed near Interstate 25 in Colorado. The crash happened approximately 40 miles south of Denver. Both individuals managed to exit the plane, which had to be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.

PTI | Colorado | Updated: 17-06-2024 02:37 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 02:37 IST
Small Plane Crash Near Denver Leaves Two Hospitalized
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Two individuals were seriously injured and hospitalized following a small plane crash near Interstate 25 in Colorado on Sunday, according to officials.

The aircraft went down in a field adjacent to I-25 near Larkspur, roughly 40 miles south of Denver. It apparently veered east after striking a highway sign, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Both occupants extricated themselves from the wreckage, but needed assistance to navigate waist-deep creek water before sheriff's deputies arrived, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Cocha Heyden said.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will be investigating the incident involving the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024