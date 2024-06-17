Small Plane Crash Near Denver Leaves Two Hospitalized
Two individuals sustained serious injuries and were hospitalized after their small plane crashed near Interstate 25 in Colorado. The crash happened approximately 40 miles south of Denver. Both individuals managed to exit the plane, which had to be investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board.
Two individuals were seriously injured and hospitalized following a small plane crash near Interstate 25 in Colorado on Sunday, according to officials.
The aircraft went down in a field adjacent to I-25 near Larkspur, roughly 40 miles south of Denver. It apparently veered east after striking a highway sign, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Both occupants extricated themselves from the wreckage, but needed assistance to navigate waist-deep creek water before sheriff's deputies arrived, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Cocha Heyden said.
The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will be investigating the incident involving the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.
