Small Plane Crash Near Denver Leaves Two Hospitalized

Two individuals were seriously injured and hospitalized following a small plane crash near Interstate 25 in Colorado on Sunday, according to officials.

The aircraft went down in a field adjacent to I-25 near Larkspur, roughly 40 miles south of Denver. It apparently veered east after striking a highway sign, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office reported. Both occupants extricated themselves from the wreckage, but needed assistance to navigate waist-deep creek water before sheriff's deputies arrived, Sheriff's Office spokesperson Deputy Cocha Heyden said.

The Federal Aviation Administration announced that it will be investigating the incident involving the twin-engine Tecnam P2006T alongside the National Transportation Safety Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)