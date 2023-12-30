Left Menu

E-rickshaw driver dies after drunk Delhi Police officer's car hits vehicle

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 23:25 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 23:25 IST
E-rickshaw driver dies after drunk Delhi Police officer's car hits vehicle
  • Country:
  • India

An e-rickshaw driver died in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a car driven by a drunk officer of the Delhi Police, officials said.

After the accident, locals held a protest outside Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, demanding action against the officer, they said.

According to a police officer, Sagarpur resident Amit Jha was critically injured in the accident and admitted in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment.

''The errant driver Mukesh Kumar was under the influence of alcohol. He is posted with the Delhi Traffic Police unit and lives in the Mayapuri police station barrack,'' the officer said.

A case was registered against Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

Kumar underwent a medical examination and was arrested, said an officer, adding his traffic unit has been informed for further action.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023