E-rickshaw driver dies after drunk Delhi Police officer's car hits vehicle
An e-rickshaw driver died in west Delhi's Mayapuri area on Saturday after his vehicle was allegedly hit by a car driven by a drunk officer of the Delhi Police, officials said.
After the accident, locals held a protest outside Mayapuri police station and blocked the road, demanding action against the officer, they said.
According to a police officer, Sagarpur resident Amit Jha was critically injured in the accident and admitted in the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment.
''The errant driver Mukesh Kumar was under the influence of alcohol. He is posted with the Delhi Traffic Police unit and lives in the Mayapuri police station barrack,'' the officer said.
A case was registered against Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.
Kumar underwent a medical examination and was arrested, said an officer, adding his traffic unit has been informed for further action.
