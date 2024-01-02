Passengers evacuated from Japan Airlines plane on fire at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines aircraft was engulfed in flames at Tokyo's Haneda airport on Tuesday after a possible collision with a Coast Guard aircraft, with the airline saying that all 379 passengers and crew had been evacuated.

Live footage on public broadcaster NHK showed the aircraft erupt in flames as it skidded down the tarmac and fire crews feverishly tried to extinguish the fire. The Coast Guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft collided with the passenger jet.

A spokesperson at Japan Airlines said the aircraft had departed from Shin-Chitose airport in Hokkaido.

