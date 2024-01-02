FACTBOX-Shipping firms react to Houthi attacks in the Red Sea

Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza.

The attacks impact a route vital to East-West trade, especially of oil, as ships access the Suez Canal via the Red Sea. In response, some shipping companies have instructed vessels to instead sail around southern Africa, a slower and therefore more expensive route.

Below are actions take by companies (in alphabetical order): C.H. ROBINSON

The global logistics group said on Dec. 22 it had rerouted more than 25 vessels around the Cape of Good Hope over the past week, and that number would likely grow. "Blank sailings and rate increases are expected to continue across many trades into Q1 of 2024," it added.

CMA CGM The French shipping group is planning a gradual increase in the number of vessels transiting the Suez Canal, it said on Dec. 26. "This decision is based on an in-depth evaluation of the security landscape and our commitment to the security and safety of our seafarers," CMA CGM said in a statement.

The company had previously rerouted several vessels via the Cape of Good Hope. EURONAV

The Belgian oil tanker firm said on Dec. 18 it would avoid the Red Sea until further notice. EVERGREEN

The Taiwanese container shipping line said on Dec. 18 its vessels on regional services to Red Sea ports would sail to safe waters nearby and wait for further notification, while ships scheduled to pass through the Red Sea would be rerouted around the Cape of Good Hope. It also temporarily stopped accepting Israeli cargo. FRONTLINE

The Norway-based oil tanker group said on Dec. 18 that its vessels would avoid the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. GRAM CAR CARRIERS

The Norwegian company, which specialises in transporting vehicles, said on Dec. 21 its vessels were restricted from passing through the Red Sea. HAPAG-LLOYD

The German container shipping line said on Jan. 2 it had decided to continue to avoid the Red Sea, instead diverting vessels to the Cape of Good Hope, until at least January 9 when it would again assess the situation. A projectile believed to be a drone struck one of its vessels sailing close to the coast of Yemen on Dec. 15. No crew were injured.

HMM The South Korean container shipper said on Dec. 19 it had ordered its ships which would normally use the Suez Canal to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope.

HOEGH AUTOLINERS The Norwegian shipping company said on Dec. 20 it would stop sailing via the Red Sea after the Norwegian Maritime Authority raised its alert for the southern part of the sea to the highest level.

KLAVENESS COMBINATION CARRIERS The Norway-based fleet operator said on Dec. 28 it was unlikely to sail any of its vessels in the Red Sea, unless the situation improves.

MAERSK The Danish shipping group said on Dec. 31 it was pausing all sailing through the Red Sea for 48 hours after Houthi militants attacked the Maersk Hangzhou container vessel.

A Jan. 1 advisory showed Maersk was to send more than 30 vessels through the Suez Canal in the coming days, while 17 other voyages were put on hold. The company was expected to update its plans in Jan. 2.

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) said on Dec. 16 its ships would not transit through the Suez Canal, with some already rerouted via the Cape of Good Hope, a day after two ballistic missiles were fired at one of its vessels.

OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS Ocean Network Express (ONE), a joint venture between Japan's Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and Nippon Yusen, said on Dec. 19 it would re-route vessels away from the Red Sea to the Cape of Good Hope or temporarily pause journeys and move to safe areas.

OOCL The Hong Kong-headquartered container group said on Dec. 21 it had instructed its vessels to either divert their route away from the Red Sea or suspend sailing. The company, owned by Orient Overseas (International) Ltd, has also stopped accepting cargo to and from Israel until further notice.

WALLENIUS WILHELMSEN The Norwegian shipping group said on Dec. 19 it would halt Red Sea transits until further notice. Rerouting vessels via the Cape of Good Hope will add 1-2 weeks to voyage durations, it said.

YANG MING MARINE TRANSPORT The Taiwanese container shipping company said on Dec. 18 it would divert ships sailing through the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden via the Cape of Good Hope for the next two weeks.

(Compiled by Paolo Laudani, Izabela Niemiec and Jesus Calero in Gdansk; editing by William Maclean, Frances Kerry and Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)