French embassy in Niger closed until further notice - foreign ministry
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-01-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2024 19:49 IST
- Country:
- France
Paris on Tuesday said its embassy in Niger was now closed, confirming previously announced plans, after relations between the two countries deteriorated following a military coup in the African country.
"For five months, our embassy has been severely hampered, making it impossible to carry out its missions", a spokeswoman for the French foreign ministry said in a statement.
