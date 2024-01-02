Left Menu

Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited sees record high sales of Rs. 123.42 Cr in Dec, 2023

In a press statement released on Tuesday, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated that KSDL had manufactured and supplied a record 852 tonnes of detergents to the market in December 2023. Before this, 775 tonnes of detergents manufactured during September 2023 stood as the highest output.

State-owned Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has sold detergents worth Rs.123.42 crore in December 2023 to record the highest transactions for the past 40 years. In a press statement released on Tuesday, Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil stated that KSDL had manufactured and supplied a record 852 tonnes of detergents to the market in December 2023. Before this, 775 tonnes of detergents manufactured during September 2023 stood as the highest output.

In a bid to expand the market for its products, KSDL has taken several measures including introducing three shifts on work from the earlier single shift. Besides, the number of machines deployed for making detergents has been increased to three in place of one machine that was previously used to operate.These steps have been taken to make KSDL competitive with private players. Earlier, the primary focus was on the marketing of soaps. But, a few months ago it was decided to concentrate on expanding the market presence for detergents also and this has yielded an inspiring result, the Minister has explained.

He has also emphasised that the marketing for KSDL products would be expanded all across the country. The production in the Soaps, Detergents and Cosmetics division also has surpassed the levels that it achieved in the previous year.

The entity posted a profit of Rs. 118 during the previous year. So far, it has seen transactions worth Rs. 1171.07 crore in the nine months of the current fiscal. MB Patil has expressed confidence that KSDL will reach the target of Rs.1,404 crore set for the year 2023-24. (ANI)

