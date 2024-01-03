Left Menu

'Massive' 19.5 per cent of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Kailash Gahlot

A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on December 31 after multiple extensions.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-01-2024 08:49 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 08:49 IST
'Massive' 19.5 per cent of vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric: Kailash Gahlot
  • Country:
  • India

A record 19.5 per cent of the total vehicles sold in Delhi in December were electric vehicles, the highest-ever reported in any state in the country till date, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has said.

Delhi has a policy to encourage people to switch to electric vehicles and it lapsed on December 31 after multiple extensions. It will be extended till March 31, officials had said.

''Delhi records a massive 19.5% EV sales of the overall vehicles sold in Dec 2023. It is the HIGHEST ever among any state in India till date. Overall in 2023, Delhi registered a total of 6,57,312 vehicles out of which 73,610 were Electric,'' Gahlot said on X on Tuesday.

The minister shared percentages of EV sales in Delhi from January to December. In March, 14.7 per cent of the total vehicles sold were EVs, the second highest in the year while in May, the percentage stood at 14.4 per cent.

''Under the leadership of CM @ArvindKejriwal, we are committed towards providing cleaner and greener Delhi to all our citizens.#GreenDelhi #CleanDelhi #ElectricDelhi #SwichDelhi,'' Gahlot added in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential growth in 2023

UAE's Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements enjoyed exponential grow...

 United Arab Emirates
2
Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chittoor district

Andhra Pradesh: Rampaging elephant herd damages crops, causes havoc in Chitt...

 India
3
LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

LG to showcase DukeBox and other innovative LG Labs products at CES 2024

 Global
4
Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Success

Finquest Group & CEO Ajay Agarwal lead Reid & Taylor to New Pinnacles of Suc...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024