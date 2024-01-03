Delhi-bound flight returns to Patna airport after take-off due to technical glitch
A Delhi-bound Indigo flight had to return to Patna airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical glitch, an official said. The plane with 187 passengers and crew members on board landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, he said.
A Delhi-bound Indigo flight had to return to Patna airport shortly after take-off on Wednesday afternoon due to a technical glitch, an official said. The plane with 187 passengers and crew members on board landed safely at the Jay Prakash Narayan International Airport here, he said. “It was an emergency landing. Shortly after take-off at 12.58 pm from Patna airport, the air traffic controller (ATC) contacted the pilot to return mid-air due to some technical problem,” Patna airport director Anchal Prakash said.
