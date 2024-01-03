Left Menu

Akasa Air adds two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-01-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 03-01-2024 18:39 IST
Domestic carrier Akasa Air on Wednesday said it has recently added two Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft to its fleet.

With this, the airline closed the calendar year 2023 with a fleet of 22 aircraft, including 21 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and one Boeing 737 MAX 8 200.

Akasa, which has Rakes Jhunjhunwala's family as one of the investors, commenced operations in early August 2022.

''The additions to our fleet will help us bolster the strength of our operations as we expand our footprint and foray into international skies in the coming months,'' said Vinay Dube, Founder and CEO, Akasa Air. The airline connects with 17 cities across India -- Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Delhi, Guwahati, Agartala, Pune, Lucknow, Goa, Hyderabad, Varanasi, Bagdogra, Bhubaneswar, Kolkata and Port Blair.

